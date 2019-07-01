HSSC Patwari Registration date extended: Check details here

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 01: The HSSC has extended the Patwari registration dates. More details are available on the official website.

The deadline for the online application was extended by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission for two more weeks. The earlier notification stated that the Patwari online application were invited the Land Records Department, Haryana from June 14 to 28.

Keeping in mind the convenience of the candidates, the commission extended the date up to July 13 2019 till 11.59 pm. After this the link will be disabled. Further the last date to deposit the fee has been extended till July 17.

The official notification said, "keeping in view the convenience of the candidates, the last date for applying online application forms against this Advt. 7/2019 is hereby extended up to 13th July, 2019 till 11:59 P.M. Thereafter, website link will be disabled. The last date for deposit of fee is also extended up to 17th July, 2019."

A total of 588 posts are available for recruitment. Candidates must have studied Hindi/Sanskrit/Urdu upto matriculation as of the subject or higher education. The candidate must qualify the Patwar examination after attending the Patwar school for a minimum period of one year. The lower age limit is 17 and the upper limit is 42 years.

Candidates must apply through the HSSC website and general category candidates will pay Rs 100. For the female candidates who are residents of Haryana the fee is Rs 50. For men under the reserved category the fee is Rs 25 and for women it is Rs 13.