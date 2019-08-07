HPPSC announces 54 teaching jobs at medical colleges; How apply online for these MBBS jobs

Shimla, Aug 07: HPPSC Recruitment 2019 is underway and 54 Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant professor and Lecturer jobs at medical colleges of Himachal Pradesh have been announced on the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission or HPPSC official website. HPPSC notification for these MBBS-MD teaching jobs can be downloaded from the link given below.

Last date to apply for these HPPSC medical college vacancies is August 26, 2019, and the HPPSC Recruitment 2019 application process for these 54 Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant professor, and Lecturer jobs began on August 6, 2019.

Most of these job openings require MD. Three lecturer openings at Rajiv Gandhi Government Post Graduate Ayurvedic College, Kangra require Post Graduate Degree in the field of Ayurveda.

HP teaching jobs at medical colleges: HPPSC notification download:

These 54 openings are across 5 Himachal government hospitals - Dr. Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, Dr. Y S Parmar Government Medical College, Sirmour, Himachal Pradesh, Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla. All the openings are for the Department of Medical Education of Himachal Pradesh.

The requirements in terms of educational qualification and work experience vary according to the posts. Please download the official notification from the link given below.

HPPSC faculty recruitment for medical colleges official notification in pdf: Click Here

Steps to apply for HPPSC teaching jobs in medical colleges:

Go to official website hppsc.hp.gov.in

Find the "Notifications" link and click on it.

Search for the notification "Advertisement No. 12/ 2019 (Various Posts)" and select it.

Read the official notifications carefully.

Enter the prescribed details in the application form correctly and apply for the above said posts.

Take a print of the application for future use.