  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    HPBOSE Class 12 Exam results 2019 date update

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 20: The HPBOSE Class 12 Exam result 2019 is set to be declared soon. The results once declared will be available soon the official website.

    HPBOSE Class 12 Exam result 2019 to be declared tomorrow

    Earlier the board had said that there was no confirmation on the date. The board is expected to announce the date when the results would be declared. The results are expected to be declared only next week.

    The HPBOSE Class 12 exams 2019 was conducted between March 6 and march 29 2019. Once the results are declared, the students are advised to collect the original marks sheets and passing certificate from their respective schools.

    In 2018, the results were declared on April 24 and nearly 1 lakh students had taken part in the examination. The pass percentage last year was 69.67. The results once declared will be available on examresults.net.

    How to check HPBOSE Class 12 exam result 2019:

    • Go to examresults.net
    • Click on the results link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout
    lok-sabha-home

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    himachal pradesh results

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue