HPBOSE 10th result 2022: Confusion on July 27 release

New Delhi, Jun 25: The Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 10th result 2022 will be declared soon. The same once declared by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will be available on the official website.

There are reports that the results would be declared on June 27. However there is no official confirmation as a result of which there is confusion.

This year a total of 1.16 lakh candidates took the HPBOSE Class 10 Exam 2022. The exams this year were conducted from March 26 to April 12 2022.

On June 18 the Class 12 result was declared and a total of 93.91 per cent passed the exams. The girls outperformed the boys.

This year the HP Board conducted the exams following the CBSE, CISCE pattern. The exams were held in two terms. The term 1 results were announced on February 10. The HPBOSE 10th result 2022 once declared will be available on hpbose.org, indiaresults.com, examresults.net.

Story first published: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 13:38 [IST]