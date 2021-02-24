HP HRTC conductor written test result released: Subject to outcome of court case

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 24: The HP HRTC conductor written test result has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission announced the result of the written objective type screening test for the recruitment 568 posts of conductors on a contract basis-post code 762 held on October 18 2020.

A total of 67,395 applications were received for the exam against advertisement No. 35-3/2019 dated December 28, 2019, out of which 60,732 were provisionally admitted. Out of this 43,996 appeared for the exam. A total of 1,882 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for further selection process.

The shortlisted candidates will be further evaluated for 15 marks in the next stage of the selection process which will take place between March 23 and April 17. The notice issued by the HPSSC says that the result is subject to the final outcome of the pending court cases, CWP No. 437,434,369 and 607 of 2020.

Candidates should bring with them all original Essential Qualification related documents, 15 marks of evaluation related documents, a set of self-attested copies of all documents, a copy of downloaded application form and one ID proof. The results are available on http://hpsssb.hp.gov.in/.