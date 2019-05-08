  • search
    How to check PSEB Class 10th result 2019

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Amritsar, May 08: The PSEB Class 10th, 12th result 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    PSEB Class 10th, 12th result 2019 date and time

    The topper is Neha Verma, 99.54 per cent. The over all pass percentage is 85.8. The Class 12 result on the other hand would be declared by the end of this week.

    The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) conducted the Class 10 exam between March 15 and April 2 2019. The class 12th exams were conducted between March 1 and March 29 2019. The results once declared will be available on pseb.ac.in.

    How to check PSEB Class 10th, 12th Result 2019:

    • Go to pseb.ac.in
    • Click on the relevant result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout
