How to check PM Kisan Rejected List 2021

New Delhi, June 25: On May 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released Rs 19,000 crore for 9.5 crore beneficiary farmer families as the eighth instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

However, there are chances that certain farmers are yet to receive the instalment benefit or amount. The interested applicants can check the PM Kisan website to know what all is required and what can lead to rejection.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 8th installment: How to check Beneficiary Status



Visit the official website of the government - https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

Click on the 'Beneficiary Status' option in the 'Farmers Corner' section on the top right of the website.

Now you will get three options: Aadhaar Number, Account Number and Mobile Number.

Choose any option to track your payment status.

Then select 'Get Data' from the drop-down menu.

On your screen, you'll find PM-Kisan status and a summary of all transactions.

What is PM Kisan Rejected List 2021

PM Kisan Rejected List includes the names of farmers that couldn't qualify for the yojana benefits. To avail the benefits, there are some standard qualifications set by the government. If a farmer cannot fulfill or upload proper data, his application could be rejected.

Reasons for rejection

Your application can be rejected, if the applicant is below 18 years of age.

Mistakes on the application form, bank account details, or IFSC code.

The farmer's account may have been closed.

PM Kisan Rejected List 2021 Checking Procedure

Visit the official webise of PM KISAN website

On the main page, you will see the dashboard option.

Click on that option and your dashboard will be available.

Select your state, district, village, and sub-district on the screen options.

Click on the show button.

You will be able to see the PM Kisan Rejected Status 2021 there.

You will also get to know the reason for your application being rejected for PM Kisan Rejection List 2021.

