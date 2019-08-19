  • search
    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) jobs: Download notice to apply here

    New Delhi, Aug 19: The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) has invited applications for 164 vacancies. More details are available on the official website.

    Vacancies have been announced for the post of Project Engineer, Refinery Engineer, Law Officer, Quality Control Officer, Human Resource Officer and Fire and Safety Officer posts.

    The online registrations begin today. The last date to submit the application is September 16.

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) jobs: Download notice to apply here

    For the post of Project Engineer, Fire & Safety Officer and Refinery Engineer, candidates must have an engineering degree in the relevant disciplines.

    For the Law Officer post, law graduates are eligible to apply. The candidate would need to draft and finalise pleadings, agreements, deeds, documents and also add value to all legal matters.

    Quality Control Officer post, candidates with M.Sc. in Chemistry (Analytical/ Physical/ Organic/ Inorganic) can apply.

    For HR officer post, candidate must have post graduate degree in HR /Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ Psychology or Masters in Business Administration (MBA) with specialisation in HR/ Personnel Management.

    Only those candidates with 2/3 years of work experience are eligible to apply. To apply candidates must visit, https://www.hindustanpetroleum.com/hpcareers/documents/careers_pdf/Website_Ad_OpenAd_2019_150819.pdf.

    Story first published: Monday, August 19, 2019, 7:13 [IST]
