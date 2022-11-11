Thick layer of smog with 'very poor' air continues to choke Delhi

Curbs under stage 3 of anti-pollution plan to continue in Delhi-NCR: CAQM

Himachal Election 2022: Can I vote without voter ID?

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 11: With elections around the corner, you must exercise your franchise. Voting strengthens participatory democracy, allowing common man's concerns to be aired in the Indian legislature, and then enacted into laws. We all know voter ID is pre-requisite to cast your vote for the Himachal Election 2022 but you can also vote using other document.

How to vote in India:

You need to be 18 years old or above You need to be a citizen of India Check if your name is in the electoral rolls and for that visit your State Electoral Officer's website

The list is also available at the local Electoral Registration Office.

Keep handy your Voter ID or other valid photo IDs and voters slip

The voters slip is handed over at your doorstep.

If you are not given the voters slip, don't worry, it can be obtained at the polling booth counters set up by major political parties.

You can vote using these documents for casting your vote, in case you do not have your voter ID card, or EPIC:

Passport

Driving licence

Service identity cards with photograph issued to employees by central/state govt./PSU/public limited company

Passbook with photograph issued by a state bank or post office

PAN card

Smart card issued by RGI under NPR

MNREGA job card

Health Insurance smart card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

Pension document with photograph

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, etc.

Aadhaar card

A voter slip s;with a stipulated photo ID proof, can act as a voter card, in case one does not have a voter ID card.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, November 11, 2022, 22:40 [IST]