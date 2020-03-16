  • search
Trending Coronavirus MP Floor Test
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    HEC Recruitment 2020: Now apply for 169 Vacancies for Graduate and Diploma Trainee Posts

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 16: Heavy Engineering Corporation Limited (HECL) has invited applications for Apprentice (Graduate Trainee and Diploma Trainee). Interested candidates can apply to the post through offline mode from 14 March to 31 March 2020.

    HEC Recruitment 2020: Now apply for 169 Vacancies for Graduate and Diploma Trainee Posts

    Important date to remember:

    • Last Date to Apply: 31/03/2020

    Job Location: Ranchi

    Total Vacancies: 169

    Vacancy Details

    • Civil Engineering - 6
    • Computer Science / Information Technology - 12
    • Electrical Engineering - 10
    • Electrical and Electronics Engineering - 6
    • Electronics & Communication Engineering - 6
    • Mechanical/Production Engineering - 355
    • Industrial Engineering - 3
    • Metallurgical Engineering - 10
    • Secretarial Practice & Accounts /Office Management & Secretarial Practice - 8
    • Technician (Diploma) Trainee - 53 Posts
    • Civil Engineering - 3
    • Computer Science / Information Technology - 6
    • Electrical Engineering - 4
    • Electrical and Electronics Engineering - 3
    • Electronics & Communication Engineering - 3
    • Mechanical/Production Engineering - 27
    • Industrial Engineering - 2
    • Metallurgical Engineering - 5

    Educational Qualification and Age Limit:

    Qualification:

    Read more about:

    recruitment

    Story first published: Monday, March 16, 2020, 16:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 16, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X