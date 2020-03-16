HEC Recruitment 2020: Now apply for 169 Vacancies for Graduate and Diploma Trainee Posts

New Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 16: Heavy Engineering Corporation Limited (HECL) has invited applications for Apprentice (Graduate Trainee and Diploma Trainee). Interested candidates can apply to the post through offline mode from 14 March to 31 March 2020.

Important date to remember:

Last Date to Apply: 31/03/2020

Job Location: Ranchi

Total Vacancies: 169

Vacancy Details

Civil Engineering - 6

Computer Science / Information Technology - 12

Electrical Engineering - 10

Electrical and Electronics Engineering - 6

Electronics & Communication Engineering - 6

Mechanical/Production Engineering - 355

Industrial Engineering - 3

Metallurgical Engineering - 10

Secretarial Practice & Accounts /Office Management & Secretarial Practice - 8

Technician (Diploma) Trainee - 53 Posts

Civil Engineering - 3

Computer Science / Information Technology - 6

Electrical Engineering - 4

Electrical and Electronics Engineering - 3

Electronics & Communication Engineering - 3

Mechanical/Production Engineering - 27

Industrial Engineering - 2

Metallurgical Engineering - 5

Educational Qualification and Age Limit:

Qualification: