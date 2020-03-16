Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
HEC Recruitment 2020: Now apply for 169 Vacancies for Graduate and Diploma Trainee Posts
New Delhi
New Delhi, Mar 16: Heavy Engineering Corporation Limited (HECL) has invited applications for Apprentice (Graduate Trainee and Diploma Trainee). Interested candidates can apply to the post through offline mode from 14 March to 31 March 2020.
Important date to remember:
- Last Date to Apply: 31/03/2020
Job Location: Ranchi
Total Vacancies: 169
Vacancy Details
- Civil Engineering - 6
- Computer Science / Information Technology - 12
- Electrical Engineering - 10
- Electrical and Electronics Engineering - 6
- Electronics & Communication Engineering - 6
- Mechanical/Production Engineering - 355
- Industrial Engineering - 3
- Metallurgical Engineering - 10
- Secretarial Practice & Accounts /Office Management & Secretarial Practice - 8
- Technician (Diploma) Trainee - 53 Posts
- Civil Engineering - 3
- Computer Science / Information Technology - 6
- Electrical Engineering - 4
- Electrical and Electronics Engineering - 3
- Electronics & Communication Engineering - 3
- Mechanical/Production Engineering - 27
- Industrial Engineering - 2
- Metallurgical Engineering - 5
Educational Qualification and Age Limit:
Qualification:
Graduate Trainee - A degree from a recognized University in the relevant Branch/Discipline
Technician (Diploma) Trainee - A Diploma from a recognized University in the relevant Branch/Discipline
- Secretarial Practice & Accounts /Office Management & Secretarial Practice - Graduate in any subject other than Engineering / Technology from a recognized University/Institute
Age Limit:
18 - 30 Years