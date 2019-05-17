HBSE 10th results 2019 declared, four toppers score 497 of 500

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 17: The HBSE 10th results 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The Haryana Board will declared the results of the 10th exams at 3 pm today. Around 4 lakh students had taken the examination between March 8 and March 30.

Toppers list:

Himanshi of Jhajjar

Isha of Kaithal

Shalini of Jind

Sanju of Panipat

All have got 497/500

It may be recalled that the Haryana Board had declared the results of the Class 12th exam on May 15. The results once declared will be available on bseh.org.in.

How to check HBSE 10th result 2019:

Go to bseh.org.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout