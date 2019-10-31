Haryana Open School Result 2019 declared on this website

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 31: The Haryana Open School Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The result has been declared for the Class 10 and 12 students. The exams were held in the month of September 2019 and the same was supplementary in nature. The hall tickets for the same were also released in September 2019.

The result information has been uploaded on a third party portal for the benefit of the students. Students can also log into the board's portal and check the results by entering their login credentials and other important information. The results are available on bseh.org.

Direct link to check Haryana Open School Result 2019: http://www.bseh.org.in/home/

How to check Haryana Open School Result 2019:

Go to http://www.bseh.org.in/home/

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout