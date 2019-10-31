  • search
Trending Maharashtra BJP-Shiv Sena Nawaz Sharif
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Haryana Open School Result 2019 declared on this website

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 31: The Haryana Open School Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The result has been declared for the Class 10 and 12 students. The exams were held in the month of September 2019 and the same was supplementary in nature. The hall tickets for the same were also released in September 2019.

    Haryana Open School Result 2019 declared on this website

    The result information has been uploaded on a third party portal for the benefit of the students. Students can also log into the board's portal and check the results by entering their login credentials and other important information. The results are available on bseh.org.

    Direct link to check Haryana Open School Result 2019: http://www.bseh.org.in/home/

    How to check Haryana Open School Result 2019:

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    haryana results

    Story first published: Thursday, October 31, 2019, 7:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 31, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue