Happy Holi 2020 Wishes

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 09: Here are some Happy Holi 2020 Wishes. These wishes would come in handy when you send them to your family members and friends.

Holi is known as the festival of colours and is celebrated for two days. This year Holi will be celebrated on March 9 and 10.

Happy Holi 2020 Wishes:

On the auspicious occasion of Holi, may God shower his blessings on you.

May your day and year be filled with all the bright shades of colour. Happy Holi.

Wishing you health and prosperity this Holi.

Here's hoping this Holi will mark the beginning of good health and prosperity.

Happy Holi to you and your loved ones.