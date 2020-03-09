  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Happy Holi 2020 Wishes

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 09: Here are some Happy Holi 2020 Wishes. These wishes would come in handy when you send them to your family members and friends.

    Holi is known as the festival of colours and is celebrated for two days. This year Holi will be celebrated on March 9 and 10.

    Happy Holi 2020 Wishes

    Happy Holi 2020 Wishes:

    • On the auspicious occasion of Holi, may God shower his blessings on you.
    • May your day and year be filled with all the bright shades of colour. Happy Holi.
    • Wishing you health and prosperity this Holi.
    • Here's hoping this Holi will mark the beginning of good health and prosperity.
    • Happy Holi to you and your loved ones.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    holi wishes

    Story first published: Monday, March 9, 2020, 10:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 9, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X