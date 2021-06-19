Happy Father's Day 2021: Date, Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status From Daughter and Son

When will Schools, Colleges reopen in India?

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 19: 'My dad is my hero,' this popular line summaries the importance of fathers in children's life. So, this Sunday is going to be very special! It's father's day.

The third Sunday in the month of June is celebrated as Father's Day, every year. This year, it is observed on June 20. A father shows affection, support, and unparalleled faith. On this day, it is our turn to celebrate the selfless love, sacrifices and thank him for the unwavering presence and the most potent moral support.

According to European tradition, Father's Day has been celebrated on 19 March as Saint Joseph's Day. In United States, the first father's day was celebrated in 1910 by Sonora Smart Dodd, the daughter of American Civil War veteran William Jackson Smart.

The celebration got recognition after President Richard Nixon signed a declaration to celebrate every third Sunday of June as Father's Day. However, this day varies from country to country, as per the local traditions.

Ideas to Celebrate Father's Day 2021

Amid the pandemic, going out with your father may not be a good idea. Here are a few tips on how to celebrate this special from home.

Wake him up with a great cup of coffee

Do yoga with your father

Hop on to your bicycles and go for a long ride

Prepare some healthy delicacies at home

Make a playlist of your dad's favourite songs

Plan for board games with family

Watch a movie together

Father's Day 2021 Popular quotes

"It is a wise father that knows his own child" -William Shakespeare

"Being a father is my hardest but my most rewarding job" - Barack Obama

"No man stands taller than when he stoops to help a child." - Abraham Lincoln

"Anyone who does anything to help a child in his life is a hero." - Fred Rogers

"Behind every great daughter is a truly amazing father." -Unknown

Father's Day 2021 Wishes

Wish you a very Happy Father's Day!

Happy Father's Day.

You are my hero. Happy Father's Day, Dad!

Thank you for always being there, dad. Happy Father's Day!

Thanks for your support, loving case. Wish a wondeful Father's Day!

Dad, you have given me everything in life, truely grateful to you. Happy Father's Day.

God knew what exactly I wanted, so he chose you to be my dad! Happy Father's Day.

Story first published: Saturday, June 19, 2021, 0:25 [IST]