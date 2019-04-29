HAL jobs: HAL announces govt jobs for engineers, diploma holders; All details here

New Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 29: HAL has announced jobs for engineers and diploma holders, and there are over 200 government jobs for engineers and diploma holders at the public sector company Hindustan Aeronautics limited.

Last date to apply for HAL apprenticeship is May 15, 2019.

HAL Recruitment details:

HAL has announced vacancies for 240 apprentice posts out of which 103 openings are for fresher engineers and 137 are for diploma holders. During the apprenticeship, Engineering Graduate Apprentices would get a stipend of Rs 4984 Per Month, while Diploma Apprentices would get Rs Rs 3542 Per Month.

HAL has invited applications for Apprenticeship Training in its Nasik Division for a period of one year. Apprenticeship is specifically meant for fresh engineers as the HAL official notification states that gap between the date of joining and passing date of the qualification should not be more than 3 years.

Official notification of HAL Apprenticeship Training for engineers and diploma holders: Click Here

For details of HAL Apprenticeship Training program for engineers: Click Here

Please note that selection in HAL as an apprentice does not guarantee 100 percent permanent job. The apprentice is recruited on contract basis.

Steps to apply for HAL fresher engineer and diploma holders apprenticeship program:

Visit http://mhrdnats.gov.in/

On top right, click on enroll.

It will lead you to a page where ther would be a form. Click here to go directly.

to go directly. In the form, fill the blanks with given options and the page will guide you.

Fill student in first page, then the blanks will ask you for course details and completion date.; Choose approproate options from the drop down boxes.

Complete the enrolling/ registration process and you will get a username and password.

Return back to homepage in Step 1 and login using new credentials.

Fill out the information

Submit

Take printout of the final acknowledgement