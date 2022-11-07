YouTube
    Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Wishes, messages, quotes to share on Gurpurab

    New Delhi, Nov 07: Guru Nanak Jayanti also known as Guru Purab or Prakash Parv, marks the birth anniversary of the philosopher, spiritual master and founder of the Sikh religion, Guru Nanak Dev. The festival of Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated yearly on the full moon date of Kartik month. This year it falls on 8th November.

    It is also one of the holiest festivals for the Sikh community, as per the Hindu calendar. Guru Nanak Dev was a preacher of peace and harmony and his teachings are preserved in the holy texts, known as Guru Granth Sahib.

    PM Narendra Modi to participate in ceremony to commemorate Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversaryPM Narendra Modi to participate in ceremony to commemorate Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary

    Here are some of the wishes, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share:

    May Wahe Guru shower his blessings on you! Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

    Raj karega khalsa, aakee rehae naa koe, Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh! Happy Gurpurab!

    Heartiest Gurpurab wishes! May Guru Nanak Ji enlighten your heart and mind with sanctity and knowledge. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

    Nanak naam jahaaz hai, jo chadhe so uttre paar! Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

    On this auspicious day, wishing you a life full of golden days and the blessings of Guru ji. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to you and your family!

    Happy Gurpurab! Warm wishes to you and your family on this auspicious occasion of Gurpurab. May this day bring lots of joy and happiness to your family!

    Heartiest wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purab! May Guru Govind Singh Ji gives you, the courage and strength to fight the evil, and stand by the side of truth.

    Story first published: Monday, November 7, 2022, 17:02 [IST]
    X