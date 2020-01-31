Gramin Dak Sevak Result for Bihar Circle released

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 31: The Gramin Dak Sevak Result for Bihar Circle has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The final selection is subject to verification of the original certificates and acceptance by the recruiting authority. Candidates were selected on the basis of merit in class 10. There was no weightage given to higher educational qualification.

India Post had tweeted that the work of documents verification is in progress and any development, results etc will be available on the GDS online portal. The tweet was in response to several candidates seeking an update regarding the results. The results are available on appost.in.