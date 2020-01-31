  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Coronavirus Explainers
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gramin Dak Sevak Result for Bihar Circle released

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 31: The Gramin Dak Sevak Result for Bihar Circle has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The final selection is subject to verification of the original certificates and acceptance by the recruiting authority. Candidates were selected on the basis of merit in class 10. There was no weightage given to higher educational qualification.

    Gramin Dak Sevak Result for Bihar Circle released

    India Post had tweeted that the work of documents verification is in progress and any development, results etc will be available on the GDS online portal. The tweet was in response to several candidates seeking an update regarding the results. The results are available on appost.in.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    india post results

    Story first published: Friday, January 31, 2020, 8:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 31, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X