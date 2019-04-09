  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 9: ITBP recruitment is underway and the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has issued the official notification for 496 job openings. Under ITBP Recruitment 2019 for medical officers, job openings have been announced for Super Specialist Medical Officers, Specialist Medical Officers and Medical Officers.

    Govt jobs: 496 job openings in ITBP, ITBP recruitment of Medical Officers; How to apply online

    ITBP Recruitment 2019: Details of medical officers vacancies

    • Super Specialist Medical Officer (Second in Command) - 4 posts
    • Specialist Medical Officer (Deputy Commandant) - 175 openings
    • Medical Officer (Asst Commandant) - 317 vacant posts

    Direct link to download ITBP medical officers jobs official notification: Click Here

    ITBP recruitment is held around the year and candidates need to register first on ITBP's official website to take part in the recruitment process.

    To register for ITBP recruitment process: Click Here

    To know about all ITBP job openings: Click Here

    ITBP medical officers jobs, recruitment process, eligibility criteria: Click Here

    How to register and apply online for ITBP medical officers jobs:

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 11:59 [IST]
