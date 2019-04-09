Govt jobs: 496 job openings in ITBP, ITBP recruitment of Medical Officers; How to apply online

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Apr 9: ITBP recruitment is underway and the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has issued the official notification for 496 job openings. Under ITBP Recruitment 2019 for medical officers, job openings have been announced for Super Specialist Medical Officers, Specialist Medical Officers and Medical Officers.

ITBP Recruitment 2019: Details of medical officers vacancies

Super Specialist Medical Officer (Second in Command) - 4 posts

Specialist Medical Officer (Deputy Commandant) - 175 openings

Medical Officer (Asst Commandant) - 317 vacant posts

Direct link to download ITBP medical officers jobs official notification: Click Here

ITBP recruitment is held around the year and candidates need to register first on ITBP's official website to take part in the recruitment process.

To register for ITBP recruitment process: Click Here

To know about all ITBP job openings: Click Here

ITBP medical officers jobs, recruitment process, eligibility criteria: Click Here

How to register and apply online for ITBP medical officers jobs:

Visit recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in and on the left click on " view all news ".

and on the left click on " ". Click on the advertisement which says " ADVERTISEMENT FOR RECRUITMENT MEDICAL OFFICERS SELECTION BOARD-2018 IN CAPFS AND AR ".

". Read all the information in this pdf file and proceed for registration.

Return to home page and click on " Register User " link on top.

" link on top. Fill up the information that the form asks for and submit.

Now, you will have new registration id and password.

Return to home page in step-1 and click on login, and use new id password to log in.

Click on the medical officers recruitment link.

Read instructions carefully and fill up the form.

Submit and take print out of the acknowledgement.