Google 2021 Year in Search: Neeraj Chopra most searched personality in India
New Delhi, Dec 08: Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra topped the list of trending personalities in India, followed by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and model-turned actor Shehnaaz Gill.
Google is known for releasing top trends in different categories at the end of each year.
Most googled person in india 2021
- Neeraj Chopra
- Aryan Khan
- Shehnaaz Gill
- Raj Kundra
- Elon Musk
- Vicky Kaushal
- P V Sindhu
- Bajrang Punia
- Sushil Kumar
- Natasha Dalal
Story first published: Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 15:58 [IST]