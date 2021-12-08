Join Indian Army: Apply for 40 Technical Graduate Course, salary up to Rs 2.25 lakh

Google 2021 Year in Search: Neeraj Chopra most searched personality in India

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 08: Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra topped the list of trending personalities in India, followed by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and model-turned actor Shehnaaz Gill.

Google is known for releasing top trends in different categories at the end of each year.

Most googled person in india 2021

Neeraj Chopra

Aryan Khan

Shehnaaz Gill

Raj Kundra

Elon Musk

Vicky Kaushal

P V Sindhu

Bajrang Punia

Sushil Kumar

Natasha Dalal

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 15:58 [IST]