YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Google 2021 Year in Search: Neeraj Chopra most searched personality in India

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 08: Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra topped the list of trending personalities in India, followed by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and model-turned actor Shehnaaz Gill.

    Neeraj Chopra

    Google is known for releasing top trends in different categories at the end of each year.

    Most googled person in india 2021

    • Neeraj Chopra
    • Aryan Khan
    • Shehnaaz Gill
    • Raj Kundra
    • Elon Musk
    • Vicky Kaushal
    • P V Sindhu
    • Bajrang Punia
    • Sushil Kumar
    • Natasha Dalal

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    google

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 15:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 8, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X