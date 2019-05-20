Goa SSC result 2019 to be declared tomorrow at this time

Panaji, May 20: The Goa SSC result 2019 will be declared tomorrow. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The results would be declared by 11.30 am. Last year the results were declared on May 25. Last year the total number of students: who appeared for the exams were 20,238 of which 18,142 passed.

2,074 had failed the exams. The results once declared will be available on examresults.net or gbshse.gov.in.

How to check Goa SSC result 2019:

Go to examresults.net or gbshse.gov.in

or Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout