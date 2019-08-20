  • search
    New Delhi, Aug 20: IRCTC Bhopal offers "Bharat Darshan" one of the most affordable all inclusive tour package, covering the important religious and leisure destinations by the Bharat Darshan special tourist train.

    Tour will cover Varanasi-Allahabad-Gaya- Gangasagar-Puri. The tour begins on 15th September, 2019 for nine nights and ten days.

    Also known as the Sagar Island, Gangasagar is famous for its holy ritual when thousands of Hindus take a dip on the confluence of river Ganges and Bay of Bengal to offer prayers.

    Package Name: Gaya- Gangasagar-Puri Yatra

    Traveling Mode:Train

    Station/Departure Time: Indore : 05:00 hours

    Class: SL class/ 3AC

    Frequency: 15.09.19

    Meal Plan: Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

    Package

    For Sleeper class - Rs 9450 (Including Service Tax). All prices mentioned are 'Per Person'.

    For 3AC class - Rs 11550 (Including Service Tax). All prices mentioned are 'Per Person'.

    Tour Itinerary

    Day 01: Departure from Indore towards Varanasi at 05:00 hours. Boarding of tourists at Dewas, Ujjain, Shujalpur, Sehore, Shrihirdaram Nagar (Bairagarh), Vidisha, Ganjbasoda, Bina, Khurai, Saugor, Damoh, Katni, Maihar and Satna. Overnight Train Journey.

    Day 02: Arrival at Varanasi. Visit Kashi Vishwanath temple at Varanasi. Overnight stay at Varanasi.

    Day 03: Depart to Allahabad by road. Visit Triveni Sangam. Return back to Varanasi by road. Departure towards Gaya. Overnight train journey.

    Day 04: Arrival at Gaya. Visit Vishnupad temple, Mahabodhi Temple. Departure towards Howrah. Overnight train journey.

    Day 05: Arrival at Howrah. Transfer to Gangasagar. Overnight stay at Gangasagar.

    Day 06: Return to Kolkatta. Visit Kali Mandir. Departure towards Puri. Overnight train journey.

    Day 07: Arrival at Puri. Visit of Jagannath temple. Overnight stay at Puri.

    Day 08: Visit of Konark Temple. Departure towards Indore. Overnight train journey.

    Day 09: Deboarding of tourists at Anuppur, Katni and Damoh. Departure towards Indore. Overnight train journey.

    Day 10: Deboarding of tourists at Saugor, Khurai, Bina, Ganjbasoda, Vidisha, Shrihirdaram Nagar (Bairagarh), Sehore, Shujalpur, Ujjain and Dewas. Arrival Indore at 13:00 hours.

    For more details on package inclusion check: www.irctctourism.com

