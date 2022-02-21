YouTube
    GATE Answer Key 2022 to be released today: Direct link to check

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 21: The GATE Answer Key 2022 will be released today, Monday, February 21. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 was conducted by the IIT Kharagpur on February 5, 6, 12 and 13 for all 29 papers. While the GATE Response Sheet 2022 was released last week, the GATE 2022 answer key will be out on February 21.

    Candidates had said that the Mechanical Engineering Paper was analysed as difficult. The Civil Engineering Paper was reviewed as moderately difficult. The Electronics and Communication Engineering paper and the Computer Science Engineering paper was reviewed as easy.

    The GATE 2022 exam result will be released by IIT Kharagpur on March 17 while the scorecards will be available for download from March 21 onwards. The GATE Response Sheet 2022 once released will be available on gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

    gate

    Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 10:37 [IST]
    X