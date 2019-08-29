Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 special : Six flowers which Lord Ganesha likes

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 29: Flowers are integral part of every puja. Flowers are that part of nature which gives fragrance and the beauty of them adds to divinity. They always spread good spiritual vibrations in the atmosphere. On the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi it is time for devotees to impress Lord Ganesha by offering the flowers he likes.

Every flower has specific ability and attracts specific deity. When a devotee offers resh flowers to the deity with complete devotion, it helps to increase positive energy around. It is believed that the deity is gratified and showers the blessings of heath and prosperity.

Lord Ganesha is the lord of Knowledge. He is invoked before the beginning of any religious or any good activity.

Lord Ganesha is most pleased when his favourite red flowers are offered to him. Red flowers represents Mars and Moon, this is why his most preferred flower is the Red Hibiscus flower and every Ganesh Chaturthi you will find his idols are adorned with these flowers. However he also likes some other beautiful flowers too.

Hibiscus (Red)

This is a favourite flower of Lord Ganesha and is called Japakusuma in Sanskrit. It is offered for over-all prosperity and destruction of enemies.

Kunda, Downy Jasmine

They are called nithya mullai and grow all throughout the year. It is offered for family unity.

Gokarna or Clitoria Ternatea (Blue)

Gokarna is offered for blessings of early marriage.

Marigold

In India it also called that Genda , Zendu or Chendumalli. It is a flowers offered for good health.

Shevanti, Chrysanthemum (Yellow)

These tiny yellow flowers are offered to remove evil eyes, bad effects of adverse forces.

Parijatha or Pavizhamalli

It is also known as coral Jasmine and is a flower which blooms only in the night. It sheds its petals in the day. It has a unique smell and is very delicate. It is offered so that the children do well in their life.

Though it is not a flower, Durva or grass is a very important offering to Lord Gaesha. During the Ganesh Chaturthi Lord Ganesha puja is not complete without the offering of a bunch of Durva or blade of grass. By offering this grass devotees earn lords grace.