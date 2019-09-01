  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Here are the timings for Ganpati Sthapna,Visarjan

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 01: Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 is a festival that celebrates the birthday of Lord Ganesha, the Hindu god of wisdom and success. It is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi 2019. This year the festival will be celebrated on September 2 (Monday).

    The 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations ends on September 12, when devotees shall immerse Ganesha's idol, signifying the departure of his physical form. However the date may vary.

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Here are the timings for Ganpati Sthapna,Visarjan

    Lord Ganesha is believed to be the remover of all obstacles and is also considered by many as a symbol of good fortune, wisdom, and luck.

    Ganpati Sthapana and Visarjan:

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 begins with installation of idols of the Lord and ends with immersion of these same idols in water.

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 special : Six flowers which Lord Ganesha likes

    Ganesh Visarjan or the process of immersing Ganesha idols in water is a festive affair like no other. Visarjan processions are grand affairs consisting of thousands of devotees who throng the streets to bid goodbye to their favourite Lord.

    Ganpati visarjan procedure

    Before immersing Lord Ganpati's, it is important to do aarti and chant some mantras. Modaks and other sweets are also offered to the deity and distributed amongst his disciples.

    The Ganesh visarjan begins with Uttaranga pooja which involves oil lamps, fragrance, food, incense and flowers.

    Some curd is placed on Ganesha's palm, signifying that they want him to visit them again next year. The idol is then taken to the place of immersion while chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Moriya'. After immersion, devotees offer final prayers for his journey.

    Here are the important dates and timing for the rituals of Ganesh Chaturthi:

    • Ganesh Chaturthi date: September 2, 2019
    • Ganesha Visarjan Date: September 12, 2019
    • Madhyahna Ganesha Puja: 11:05 am to 01:36 pm
    • Time span: 2 hours 31 minutes
    • Ganesha Visarjan: September 12, 2019
    • Time to avoid moon sighting: 8:55 am to 9:05 pm
    • Time span: 12 hours 10 minutes
    • Chaturthi Tithi starting: 4:57 am on September 2, 2019

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ganesh chaturthi festivals lord ganesha

    Story first published: Sunday, September 1, 2019, 13:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue