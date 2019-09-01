Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Here are the timings for Ganpati Sthapna,Visarjan

New Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 01: Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 is a festival that celebrates the birthday of Lord Ganesha, the Hindu god of wisdom and success. It is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi 2019. This year the festival will be celebrated on September 2 (Monday).

The 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations ends on September 12, when devotees shall immerse Ganesha's idol, signifying the departure of his physical form. However the date may vary.

Lord Ganesha is believed to be the remover of all obstacles and is also considered by many as a symbol of good fortune, wisdom, and luck.

Ganpati Sthapana and Visarjan:

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 begins with installation of idols of the Lord and ends with immersion of these same idols in water.

Ganesh Visarjan or the process of immersing Ganesha idols in water is a festive affair like no other. Visarjan processions are grand affairs consisting of thousands of devotees who throng the streets to bid goodbye to their favourite Lord.

Ganpati visarjan procedure

Before immersing Lord Ganpati's, it is important to do aarti and chant some mantras. Modaks and other sweets are also offered to the deity and distributed amongst his disciples.

The Ganesh visarjan begins with Uttaranga pooja which involves oil lamps, fragrance, food, incense and flowers.

Some curd is placed on Ganesha's palm, signifying that they want him to visit them again next year. The idol is then taken to the place of immersion while chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Moriya'. After immersion, devotees offer final prayers for his journey.

Here are the important dates and timing for the rituals of Ganesh Chaturthi:

Ganesh Chaturthi date: September 2, 2019

Ganesha Visarjan Date: September 12, 2019

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja: 11:05 am to 01:36 pm

Time span: 2 hours 31 minutes

Time to avoid moon sighting: 8:55 am to 9:05 pm

Time span: 12 hours 10 minutes

Chaturthi Tithi starting: 4:57 am on September 2, 2019