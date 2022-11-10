For Delhi's MCD polls, BJP's ‘Wachan Patra’ to counter 'Kejriwal ki Guarantees'

New Delhi

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 10: As Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to announce his '10 Guarantees' (party's manifesto) for Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, the BJP on Thursday released its manifesto for the upcoming elections which will be held on December 4.

Delhi chief Adesh Gupta and the party MP Manoj Tiwari unveiled 'Wachan Patra' (pledge letter) that promises houses for slum dwellers, improvement in the civic amenities, strengthening the civic body, checking corruption, and ensuring proper disposal of garbage among others.

The manifesto also carried the pictures of flats allotted to slum dwellers recently in Kalkaji, the key for which was handed over to the beneficiaries by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently.

It has been in power in the MCD, which was trifurcated in 2012 into north, south and east corporations and then unified this year, for three straight terms.

The BJP has hit out at the Kejriwal government saying that it has never tried to improve the living condition of the slum dwellers but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proved his concern for the poor by providing good quality flats to them with all amenities, according to a report in PTI.

"The BJP is committed to provide such good quality flats as were built in Kalkaji to all the slum dwellers as per Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan scheme," he said.

The 3024 flats were built by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) under its in-situ slum rehabilitation project. The BJP had also arranged tours for slum dwellers from different parts of the city to see the flats at Kalkaji for economically weaker section (EWS) category.

Polling for the municipal elections in Delhi will be held on December 4 and votes will be counted on December 7.

Meanwhile, the AAP will release its '10 Guarantees' for the municipal polls on Thursday. "There was a discussion on issues such as corruption in MCD during the BJP's tenure, issues of garbage mountains across the national capital and stray animals on Delhi's roads. The chief minister will announce 10 guarantees, 'Kejriwal Ki Guarantees', tomorrow," Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia is quoted as saying by PTI.

The high stake civic polls are largely being seen as a three-way contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress.

Thursday, November 10, 2022, 12:44 [IST]