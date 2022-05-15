YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Food to eat and avoid during Lunar Eclipse 2022

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 15: World will be witnessing the total lunar eclipse on Sunday. A lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon day when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon and when all the three objects are aligned.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    A total lunar eclipse will occur when the whole Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth and the partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a part of the Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth.

    While scientists have encouraged people to enjoy the beautiful sight, many consider it as a bad omen during the pregnancy.

    • In India, it is believed that during pregnancy when a pregnant woman watches a lunar eclipse, the baby will have a cleft lip. Another popular belief says that pregnant women shouldn't hold knives and sharp objects because it could leave a birthmark on the child.
    • During the eclipse, pregnant women are asked to stay indoors and refrain themselves from looking at the sky.
    • Eat only freshly cooked food. Cover the windows with thick curtains so that no rays from the eclipse enter the home.
    • Take bath before and after the eclipse. Do not sleep or do any activity during the eclipse. Donate something in the name of Pitra.
    • Do not travel. People say pregnant women should not even have water during the eclipse.
    • But we would not back that statement as expectant mothers to stay hydrated.
    • We also advise you to not go for long periods without eating.
    • Consult your doctor before practicing these traditional practices.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    lunar eclipse

    Story first published: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 7:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 15, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X