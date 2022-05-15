Food to eat and avoid during Lunar Eclipse 2022

Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
New Delhi, May 15: World will be witnessing the total lunar eclipse on Sunday. A lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon day when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon and when all the three objects are aligned.
A total lunar eclipse will occur when the whole Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth and the partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a part of the Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth.
While scientists have encouraged people to enjoy the beautiful sight, many consider it as a bad omen during the pregnancy.
- In India, it is believed that during pregnancy when a pregnant woman watches a lunar eclipse, the baby will have a cleft lip. Another popular belief says that pregnant women shouldn't hold knives and sharp objects because it could leave a birthmark on the child.
- During the eclipse, pregnant women are asked to stay indoors and refrain themselves from looking at the sky.
- Eat only freshly cooked food. Cover the windows with thick curtains so that no rays from the eclipse enter the home.
- Take bath before and after the eclipse. Do not sleep or do any activity during the eclipse. Donate something in the name of Pitra.
- Do not travel. People say pregnant women should not even have water during the eclipse.
- But we would not back that statement as expectant mothers to stay hydrated.
- We also advise you to not go for long periods without eating.
- Consult your doctor before practicing these traditional practices.
Story first published: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 7:43 [IST]