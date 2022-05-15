Food to eat and avoid during Lunar Eclipse 2022

Is Lunar Eclipse 2022 visible in India? Know if you have to follow sutak rules?

New Delhi, May 15: World will be witnessing the total lunar eclipse on Sunday. A lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon day when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon and when all the three objects are aligned.

A total lunar eclipse will occur when the whole Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth and the partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a part of the Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth.

While scientists have encouraged people to enjoy the beautiful sight, many consider it as a bad omen during the pregnancy.

In India, it is believed that during pregnancy when a pregnant woman watches a lunar eclipse, the baby will have a cleft lip. Another popular belief says that pregnant women shouldn't hold knives and sharp objects because it could leave a birthmark on the child.

During the eclipse, pregnant women are asked to stay indoors and refrain themselves from looking at the sky.

Eat only freshly cooked food. Cover the windows with thick curtains so that no rays from the eclipse enter the home.

Take bath before and after the eclipse. Do not sleep or do any activity during the eclipse. Donate something in the name of Pitra.

Do not travel. People say pregnant women should not even have water during the eclipse.

But we would not back that statement as expectant mothers to stay hydrated.

We also advise you to not go for long periods without eating.

Consult your doctor before practicing these traditional practices.

