Fire breaks out at AIIMS in Delhi, 4 fire tenders rushed to douse flames

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Mar 24: A fire has broken out in an operation theatre of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in South Delhi, said reports. The fire has broken out in the Trauma Center.

Four fire tenders have been rushed to the hospital to douse the flames. AIIMS is one of the biggest hospitals in Delhi.

Further details are awaited.

On March 23, a massive fire broke out at the basement of a paper factory in Delhi's Dilshad Garden area

On Tuesday (March 19), a fire broke out at Bikaner sweets in west Delhi's Janakpuri area. The cause of the fire was a short circuit in the chimney which was placed on first floor, the fire officials had said on March 19.

On March 6, a massive fire broke out on the fifth floor of Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan at CGO Complex in Delhi. As many as 25 fire tenders had to be rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. One person died in the incident.

[Delhi: 17 killed in fire at Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh; 2 jumped off the building]

In February, a massive fire at a hotel in Karol Bagh claimed 17 lives. As many as 17 people were killed, including three Myanmar nationals, and three sustained injuries. The owner of Hotel Arpit Palace, RK Goel, after the arrest, told police that the building plan for the establishment was not approved by the municipal corporation and that he was using the basement to run a banquet hall. RK Goel was nabbed by the crime branch of Delhi Police on February 17, after he arrived in Delhi from Qatar.