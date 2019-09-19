Fine for breaking odd-even rule: Pay Rs 20,000

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, September 19: Capital city of Delhi and the NCR area today is facing a transport strike. Transport association in Delhi and Noida have called for a strike as a protest against the penalties imposed under the amended Motor Vehicle Act.

The transport associations main demand is that the exorbitant penalties under the amended MV Act should be reviewed.

The new MV Act is not just affecting the transport associations but the steep fines under the amended MV Act is also going to affect the common commuters.

Delhi will be bring back the odd even road rationing scheme between November 4 and 15. People who are found violating the odd-even road rationing scheme between November 4 and 15 in the national capital will have to pay a fine of Rs 20,000 under the amended Motor Vehicles Act.

The proposed new fine for violating the odd-even scheme is almost ten times of what it was in 2016 in the month of January and April when this scheme was implemented in New Delhi.

The Centre has recognised the violation of the road rationing scheme as a new category of traffic violation under Section 115 of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and fixed a penalty of Rs 20,000 in accordance with sub-section (1) of Section 194. Earlier this offence attracted a fine of Rs 2000 only.

The hefty fine for the odd-even violation under the Act has made the Delhi government to work on notifying the compounding rates for various traffic offences, including this one.

The violation under the odd-even scheme is a compoundable offence. Compoundable offences are those for which fines are paid on the spot, while non-compoundbale offences are the ones for which fines are paid in the court.

In the upcoming 12-day odd-even scheme, vehicles having registration numbers ending with an odd digit (1,3,5,7,9) will be prohibited on five even date days. Those having registration numbers ending with even digit (0,2,4,6,8) will be prohibited on the five remaining odd date days. During the weekend (November 9-10), all vehicles will be allowed on roads.