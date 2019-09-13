  • search
    Feel safe travelling on trains, IRCTC announces Rs. 25 lakhs insurance on Tejas Express

    New Delhi, Sep 13: The Delhi-Lucknow and Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express trains will be the first-ever trains to be run by private operators. IRCTC, a railway subsidiary will be running the Tejas Expresses.

    For the first time, passengers travelling on IRCTC's Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express will also get a free trail travel insurance worth Rs 25 lakh each.

    File photo of Tejas Express
    The passengers by this train will also get best of facilities almost an experience of airports . The passengers on Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express will access to exclusive lounges to relax, their luggage will get ferried from their homes to the train at a cost. Also, taxi and hotel bookings will be made available for the passengers travelling by this train.

    New Delhi: Passengers travelling on IRCTC's Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express will get a free rail travel insurance of Rs 25 lakh each, offer of luggage ferried from their homes to seats at a cost and even have exclusive lounges to relax, according to plans drafted by the railway subsidiary which will run its first train from next month. Also they can get access to lounge for meetings on demand.

    However, IRCTC has not allowed any concessions, privileges or duty passes on this train. Five seats each will be reserved for foreign tourists and it does not have any Tatkal facilty. Kids above the age of 5 will be fully charged.

    Story first published: Friday, September 13, 2019, 11:23 [IST]
