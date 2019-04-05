ESIC jobs: Over 2,000 job openings announced, How to apply online for ESIC jobs, Last date April 15

New Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 5: ESIC Recruitment 2019 is underway and ESIC jobs opening for 2,258 posts of UDC and Stenographer have been announced. ESIC has invited online application for 1,772 job openings of Upper Division Clerk (UDC) posts and 486 Stenographer posts. The last date to apply for ESIC UDC and Stenographer posts is April 15, 2019.

Employees State Insurance Corporation or ESIC has stipulated some minimum educational qualifications for the openings announced. For ESIC UDC jobs the applicant should have a Bachelor's degree in any stream from recognised university/institute. For ESIC Stenographer jobs the applicant should be intermediate or Class 12 pass from a recognised board or university. For the post of a stenographer, the candidates should have a typing speed of 80 words/minute either in English or in Hindi.

For official notification of ESIC jobs registration process: Click Here

Steps to apply for ESIC job openings of UDC and Stenographer:

Visit www.esic.nic.in/recruitments and click on scrolling text which says "Apply online for recruitment to the post of UDC and stenographer in USIC".

to directly go the ESIC jobs registration page. On the top right, click on the link which says "Click Here for new registration".

Register first by filling in basic information and create a new log in id and password.

Using this new log in id, log in by returning to page mentioned in Step-2.

Fill up the required information and upload photos and documents.

Pay application fee online

Click on submit

Keep the printout of final acknowledgement for future reference.