Engineering Fresher jobs: 47 CDAC Project Associate jobs Fresher engineer; Apply online link

Engineering Fresher jobs: 47 CDAC Project Associate jobs Fresher engineer

New Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 01: CDAC BE/BTech jobs for fresher engineer have been announced and CDAC recruitment notification for 47 Project Associate(Fresher) vacancies is out on the official CDAC website. CDAC recruitment 2019 notification download link and CDAC jobs direct link to apply are given below.

Last date to apply online for these CDAC Project Associate (Fresher) vacancies is September 03, 2019.

CDAC recruitment 2019 for fresher engineers, Project Associate (Fresher), would be in field of Software Application Developer/Implementation.

CDAC Project Associate(Fresher) job description is - mainly responsible for development of web applications based on the client's specifications. Candidate must have a strong understanding of software engineering practices and have and analytical ability along with quality approach to the software design and development.

CDAC Project Associate(Fresher) job notification download, eligibility for these fresher BE/BTech jobs:

Electronics/ Electronic & Communication/ Computer Science/ Computer & Networking Security/ Computer Application/ Software Systems/ Information Technology/ Information Technology Management/ Computer Management/ Industrial Electronics/ Instrumentation/ Electronics & Instrumentation (Single or in combination).

CDAC recruitment 2019 notification main page link: Click Here

CDAC job notification for 47 Project Associate (Fresher) vacancies: Click Here []

The above mentioned pages have all the information regarding the CDAC jobs. Even the apply online direct link is given on the same page.

Steps to apply online for CDAC Project Associate (Fresher) BE/BTech jobs:

Visit www.cdac.in

Click on "Careers".

On this page, click on "Current Job Opportunities".

Here, click on the link - "C-DAC, Noida is looking for bright and result oriented persons for various positions."

This page has list of all the 163 job openings advertised for which are 115 Project Engineers jobs, 47 Project Associate jobs and 2 Project Manager jobs.

In front of every opening type, there is an option called "View Details".

Click on the View Details link corresponding to Project Associate (Fresher) vacancies.

On this page read all the instructions carefully, scroll to the bottom and click on Apply Online.

Follow the instructions and fill up the form.

Submit

CDAC Project Associate(Fresher) vacancies - IMPORTANT DATES:

Commencement of on-line Registration of application by candidates 20-08-2019.

Last date for on-line registration of application by candidates 03-09-2019.

Interview for Project Manager 14-09-2019.

Online test for Project Engineer & Project Associate(Fresher) 14-09-2019/ 15-09-2019.

Interview for Project Engineer 14-09-2019/ 15-09-2019/ 16-09-2019.

Interview for Project Associate(Fresher) 24-09-2019/25-09-2019/26-09-2019.