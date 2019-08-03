  • search
    DU Jobs: Delhi University Assistant Professor vacancies last date to apply extended; Steps to apply

    New Delhi, Aug 03: Delhi University Recruitment for Associate Professor vacancies is underway and the last date to apply for DU Assistant Professor jobs has been extended to August 10, 2019. The official DU Assistant Professor openings notification download link has been given below.

    There are 428 DU Associate Professor Posts up for grabs in various departments and the last date to apply is August 10, 2019.

    

    DU Associate Professor Salary in accordance with 7th Central Pay Commission

    Applicants should possess the prescribed qualifications and experience as prescribed by the University from time to time for the respective posts. The posts advertised carry UGC pay scales plus admissible allowances.The applications received shall be screened as per screening guidelines

    Candidate should have a good academic record with a Ph.D. Degree in the concerned/allied/relevant disciplines and candidate should have a minimum of eight years of experience of teaching and/or research in an academic/research position.

    Direct link to apply for DU Associate professor jobs/official notification:

    DU Associate Professor jobs official notification download: Click Here

    DU Associate Professor jobs general instructions: Click Here

    DU Associate Professor jobs qualification required: Click Here

    DU Associate professor jobs direct link to apply online: Click Here

    How to apply for DU Recruitment 2019 Associate Professors jobs:

    Story first published: Saturday, August 3, 2019, 6:01 [IST]
