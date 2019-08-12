DSSSB recruitment exam date 2019: How and where to download admit card

New Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 12: The DSSSB recruitment exam date 2019 has been released. More details are also available on the official website.

The admit card for the exam to be held on August 18 2019 has also been released. The exam is being held for recruitments to the post of assistant planner, private secretary, fitter electrical driver, swimming lifeguard, technical assistant and medical social worker.

Candidates must note that they should carry the admit card to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, the candidate will not be allowed into the exam hall. The admit card is available on dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

How to download DSSB Recruitment admit card 2019:

Go to dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Click on download admit card

A new page will open

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download admit card

Take a printout