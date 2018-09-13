Drug trafficker nabbed in Noida

New Delhi, Sep 13: A suspected drug trafficker was arrested after 1.3 kg of cannabis was allegedly recovered from his possession in Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said.

The accused, Madan Singh, was held near the Golf Link Society in Kasna. Singh is a resident of Dankaur town in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, they said.

Also Read | Copper worth Rs 1.81 crore stolen, two held

He has been remanded in judicial custody and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Indian Penal Code, they added.

For more New Delhi news, Click here