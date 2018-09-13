  • search

Drug trafficker nabbed in Noida

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 13: A suspected drug trafficker was arrested after 1.3 kg of cannabis was allegedly recovered from his possession in Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said.

    Drug trafficker nabbed in Noida

    The accused, Madan Singh, was held near the Golf Link Society in Kasna. Singh is a resident of Dankaur town in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, they said.

    Also Read | Copper worth Rs 1.81 crore stolen, two held

    He has been remanded in judicial custody and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Indian Penal Code, they added.

    For more New Delhi news, Click here

    Read more about:

    arrested greater noida police drug

    Story first published: Thursday, September 13, 2018, 9:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 13, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue