Drinkers' dilemma: No more Vat 69 and Smirnoff in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 21: United Spirits Limited (USL), Indian alcoholic beverage company has been blacklisted by the Delhi government for using duplicate barcodes. As a result the supply of alcoholic beverages such as Vat 69 whisky and Smirnoff vodka will not be available in stores for atleast two years.

USL has been accussed of using unauthorised and loose barcodes, which is against the Delhi Excise act, 2009 and Delhi Excise Rules, 2010. the loose barcodes can be easily misused to cause danger to public health, ssaid the Delhi financial commissioner.

"I am of the view that the appellant violated provisions of the Delhi Excise Act, 2009, Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, the terms and conditions of the licence issued to it and the standard operating procedure framed by the Delhi Excise Department and that consequently the department has rightly imposed the penalty of blacklisting under Rule 70 of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010 upon United Spirits LTD (USL), Aurangabad," the order said.

Read more: Be fit to get booze; Indian coast guards given strict orders

The USL had earlier filed an appeal to challenge the orders of the deputy commissioner and commissioner, Delhi government's excise department, which had blacklisted USL's Aurangabad unit and its additional source, Sangrur, Punjab, for three years.