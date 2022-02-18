DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 17 apprentice posts before this date
New Delhi, Feb 18: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for the Graduate Apprentice and Diploma Apprentice posts.
The interested candidates who are eligible can apply for the posts at on or before 3 March 2022.
DRDO Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Details
Graduate Apprentice: 8 Posts
Diploma Apprentice: 9 Posts
DRDO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria
Graduate Apprentice: B.Tech. in the concerned subject.
Diploma Apprentice: Diploma in the concerned subject.
Candidates will be selected based on their Degree/Diploma marks. Candidates who will be selected would be informed about the same via letter/email.
DRDO Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale
Graduate Apprentice: Rs 9,000
Diploma Apprentice: Rs 8,000
Online Application Process for DRDO Recruitment
Visit the official website at RAC - rac.gov.in.
Register and log in
Fill the online application form before 3 March 2022.
Upload all the required certificates
Submit the application
Take a printout of the application for future reference