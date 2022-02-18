DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 17 apprentice posts before this date

New Delhi, Feb 18: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for the Graduate Apprentice and Diploma Apprentice posts.

The interested candidates who are eligible can apply for the posts at on or before 3 March 2022.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Details

Graduate Apprentice: 8 Posts

Diploma Apprentice: 9 Posts

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Graduate Apprentice: B.Tech. in the concerned subject.

Diploma Apprentice: Diploma in the concerned subject.

Candidates will be selected based on their Degree/Diploma marks. Candidates who will be selected would be informed about the same via letter/email.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Graduate Apprentice: Rs 9,000

Diploma Apprentice: Rs 8,000

Online Application Process for DRDO Recruitment

Visit the official website at RAC - rac.gov.in.

Register and log in

Fill the online application form before 3 March 2022.

Upload all the required certificates

Submit the application

Take a printout of the application for future reference

