    DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 17 apprentice posts before this date

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 18: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for the Graduate Apprentice and Diploma Apprentice posts.

    DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 17 apprentice posts before this date

    The interested candidates who are eligible can apply for the posts at on or before 3 March 2022.

    DRDO Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Details

    Graduate Apprentice: 8 Posts

    Diploma Apprentice: 9 Posts

    DRDO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

    Graduate Apprentice: B.Tech. in the concerned subject.

    Diploma Apprentice: Diploma in the concerned subject.

    Candidates will be selected based on their Degree/Diploma marks. Candidates who will be selected would be informed about the same via letter/email.

    DRDO Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

    Graduate Apprentice: Rs 9,000

    Diploma Apprentice: Rs 8,000

    Online Application Process for DRDO Recruitment

    Visit the official website at RAC - rac.gov.in.

    Register and log in

    Fill the online application form before 3 March 2022.

    Upload all the required certificates

    Submit the application

    Take a printout of the application for future reference

    Story first published: Friday, February 18, 2022, 15:53 [IST]
    X