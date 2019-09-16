DRDO DIHAR announces 5 JRF and 2 Research Associate vacancies; DRDO walk-in-interview date, venue

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Sep 16: DRDO DIHAR Recruitment notification for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and Research Associate (RA) posts is out on the official website. Out of the total seven DRDO vacancies, five are for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) posts and two for Research Associate posts

These vacancies announced under DRDO DIHAR Recruitment 2019 are for the Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR). DRDO walk-in-interview date for these seven JRF and RA vacancies is October 23, 2019.

Under DRDO DIHAR Recruitment 2019, five openings for Junior Research Fellow posts and 2 for Research Associate posts have been announced. For Junior Research Fellow (Chemistry, Physics) posts M.Sc., B.E./B.Tech. or M.E./M.Tech in the relevant subject have been stated as educational requirement. For Research Associate posts, M.E./M.Tech with 3 years of research/teaching/design and development and at least one research paper published in Science Citation Index (SCI) Journal is needed.

DRDO DIHAR Recruitment 2019 notification download for JRF and Research Associate posts: Click Here

General information regarding DRDO research fellowships: Click Here

DRDO DIHAR Recruitment 2019 walk-in-interview address, date:

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 23 October 2019 at DIHAR base lab near 3 BRD, Industrial Area Phase 2, Chandigarh along with the documents.