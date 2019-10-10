DRDO CEPTAM 2019 exam results delayed: Check new update

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 10: The DRDO CEPTAM 2019 exam results have been delayed. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

Those candidates who could not appear for the exam in September will now be required to appear for the same on October 23 2019. The CBT scheduled for September 28-30 could not be held as few candidates were unable to appear. The new admit card with the revised details would be released today. Students are advised to keep a check on the website for more details and updates. More details would be made available on drdo.gov.in.