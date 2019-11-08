Download RRB JE Admit Card 2019 for DV and medical exam

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 08: The RRB JE Admit Card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The admit card has been released for the document verification and medical exam for the post of JE, DMA and CMA. 21,106 candidates have been selected for the RRB JE Tier 2 exam.

Those appearing for the DV will have to pass the medical test conducted by the board. One of the most important tests is the visual acuity standard. The RRB JE CBT 2 was conducted from August 28 to to September 9 2019. The result was released on November 1 2019. The admit card is available on rrbonlinereg.in.

Direct link to download RRB JE Admit Card 2019: rrbonlinereg.in/CBTDV0318/frmLogin.aspx