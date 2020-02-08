Download link to download NIOS Exam Dates for India Centres and overseas centres

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 08: The NIOS Exam Dates for India Centres has been released. The same is available on the official website.

Meanwhile the NIOS Exam dates for the overseas centres has also been declared. The exam would begin on March 24 2020 and conclude on April 24 2020.

The dates for the practical exams have also been released. The exams would be concluded before the commencement of the theory exams.

The exam for class 12 will begin with the Sanskrit paper and for class 10 it would being with the Hindustani Music Paper. More details are available on nios.ac.in.

NIOS Exam Dates for India Centres: https://www.nios.ac.in/media/documents/datesheet/all_india_datesheet_april_2020.pdf

NIOS Exam Dates for overseas centres: https://www.nios.ac.in/media/documents/datesheet/date_overseas_exam_april_2020.pdf