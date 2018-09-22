Double murder in Delhi's Mianwali area, Police begins probe

New Delhi, Sep 22: In a horrific incident, mother and daughter were found dead in Delhi's Mianwali area on Saturday. Bodies indicate murder happened last evening/night.

According to police, entry to the house is friendly. The incident was reported to the police today in the morning when the maid went for work.

As soon as the information about the murder, the Delhi Police police reached the spot and sent the bodies to post-mortem.

According to Zee news, Police suspected that mutual animosity could be the reason for the murder. At the same time, some people property dispute could have led the murder of the women.

However, the police have refused comment on this matter.

