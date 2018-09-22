  • search

Double murder in Delhi's Mianwali area, Police begins probe

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 22: In a horrific incident, mother and daughter were found dead in Delhi's Mianwali area on Saturday. Bodies indicate murder happened last evening/night.

    According to police, entry to the house is friendly. The incident was reported to the police today in the morning when the maid went for work.

    Double murder in Delhis Mianwali area, Police begins probe
    Representational Image

    As soon as the information about the murder, the Delhi Police police reached the spot and sent the bodies to post-mortem.

    Also Read | 5 Juveniles murder warden and inmate as their supply of 'cough syrups' shuts off

    According to Zee news, Police suspected that mutual animosity could be the reason for the murder. At the same time, some people property dispute could have led the murder of the women.

    However, the police have refused comment on this matter.

    For More New Delhi News, Click Here

    Read more about:

    new delhi murder delhi police

    Story first published: Saturday, September 22, 2018, 13:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 22, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue