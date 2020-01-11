Direct link to download SNAP result 2019

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 11: The SNAP result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The result would be available on the website till February 11, 2020. The SNAP 2019 score will be valid for admission to select programmes of the Symbiosis International (Deemed University) for the years 2020-2021.

The exam was conducted on December 15, 2019. The shortlisting for GE-PIWAT will be based on the overall SNAP Percentile. The result once declared will be available on snaptest.org.