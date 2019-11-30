Direct link to download LIC Assistant Prelims Result 2019 result

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 30: The LIC Assistant Prelims Result 2019 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The exam comprised of 100 questions of 100 marks. Of these, 30 were from English and Hindi language and 35 from Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude. The result is available on licindia.in.

How to download LIC Assistant Prelims Result 2019:

Go to licindia.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout