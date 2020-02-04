Direct link to download JIPMER Admit Card 2020

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 04: The JIPMER Admit Card 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The admit card has been released for the Group B and Group C exams. The exams are being conducted for Physical Instructor, Junior Engineer, Electronics Assistant and other posts. The CBT for the posts will be conducted on February 23 2020. The admit card is available on https://www.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/827/63846/login.html.

