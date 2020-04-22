Direct link to download DU online exam 2020 form

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 22: The DU online exam 2020 form has been released. More details are available on the official website.

The form was released for the May-June semester end exam. The last date to submit the form online is May 15 2020. Students must note that the university has not yet announced the exam schedule.

All students have to fill the form online. Students who had submitted the forms physically will have need to fill up or update the form accordingly.

Students who have paid the fee already need to do so again. Students who have not paid, need to pay the same online. The last date to submit the form is May 15 2020. The form can be found here https://examportal.duresult.in/StudentPortal/Login.aspx.