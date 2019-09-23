  • search
Trending Election Commission Howdy Mody
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to download AP Grama Sachivalayam Call letter, important update on appointment letter

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 23: The AP Grama Sachivalayam Call letter for Document Verification has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The call letters are being released post wise. As of now the call letter for the post of village sericulture assistant post has been released.

    Direct link to download AP Grama Sachivalayam Call letter, important update on appointment letter

    "VS/WS Exams.- District wise qualified candidates list was sent to Collectors (DSC chairman). They are preparing post wise/ category/ sub-category wise list of candidates to be called for certificate verification. Soon such candidates will be informed and lists will be published," Gopal Krishna Principal Secretary Panchayati Raj and Rural Development said.

    While candidates can expect the list soon, the appointment letters will be issued September 27. A notice reads, the appointment of selected candidates will be subject to their being found medically fit in the appropriate medical classification, and if he/she is of sound health, active habits and free from any bodily defect or infirmity. You can download the call letter here, https://apgsvam197573reports.apcfss.in/ apgsmprovisionalSelListCallLetter19201348.apgs.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    andhra pradesh examination

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue