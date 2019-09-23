Direct link to download AP Grama Sachivalayam Call letter, important update on appointment letter

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 23: The AP Grama Sachivalayam Call letter for Document Verification has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The call letters are being released post wise. As of now the call letter for the post of village sericulture assistant post has been released.

"VS/WS Exams.- District wise qualified candidates list was sent to Collectors (DSC chairman). They are preparing post wise/ category/ sub-category wise list of candidates to be called for certificate verification. Soon such candidates will be informed and lists will be published," Gopal Krishna Principal Secretary Panchayati Raj and Rural Development said.

While candidates can expect the list soon, the appointment letters will be issued September 27. A notice reads, the appointment of selected candidates will be subject to their being found medically fit in the appropriate medical classification, and if he/she is of sound health, active habits and free from any bodily defect or infirmity. You can download the call letter here, https://apgsvam197573reports.apcfss.in/ apgsmprovisionalSelListCallLetter19201348.apgs.