Direct link to check UP PCS final result 2017

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 11: The UP PCS final result 2017 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The Combined State Upper Subordinate Services result was released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. The selection process was conducted recently and the final interview process began in September.

Prior to this the main result for the exam held in June and July months were released in September. A total of 12,295 candidates had appeared for the exam. The recruitment was announced for 676 vacancies in 2017. The result is available on uppsc.up.nic.in.

Direct link to check UP PCS final result 2017: http://uppsc.up.nic.in/CandidateHomePage.html