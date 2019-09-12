Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
Direct link to check TMBU result 2019 and steps to download
New Delhi
New Delhi, Sep 12: The TMBU result 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.
The Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University announced the results for the honours programme. Below we will provide you both the direct link and steps on how to download the results. The results are available on tmbuiv.ac.in.
Direct link to check result: http://182.71.91.190/tmbu/index.html
How to check TMBU result 2019:
- Go to tmbuiv.ac.in
- Click on the result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download
- Take a printout