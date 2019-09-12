Direct link to check TMBU result 2019 and steps to download

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 12: The TMBU result 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University announced the results for the honours programme. Below we will provide you both the direct link and steps on how to download the results. The results are available on tmbuiv.ac.in.

Direct link to check result: http://182.71.91.190/tmbu/index.html

How to check TMBU result 2019:

Go to tmbuiv.ac.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout