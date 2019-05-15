Direct link to check SSC CGL 2017 marks

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 15: The SSC CGL 2017 marks have been released. The same is also available on the official website.

The exams were conducted on July 8 in the various centres across the country. The merit list was prepared on the basis of the overall performance in the Tier-1, Tier-II and Tier-III exams. The minimum qualifying marks have been fixed at 33. The marks are available on ssc.nic.in.

How to check SSC CGL 2017 marks:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on the results link

A new window will open

Enter required details

View marks

Download marks

Take a printout