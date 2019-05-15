  • search
    Direct link to check SSC CGL 2017 marks

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, May 15: The SSC CGL 2017 marks have been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    The exams were conducted on July 8 in the various centres across the country. The merit list was prepared on the basis of the overall performance in the Tier-1, Tier-II and Tier-III exams. The minimum qualifying marks have been fixed at 33. The marks are available on ssc.nic.in.

    How to check SSC CGL 2017 marks:

    • Go to ssc.nic.in
    • Click on the results link
    • A new window will open
    • Enter required details
    • View marks
    • Download marks
    • Take a printout
    Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 8:30 [IST]
