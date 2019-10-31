Direct link to check SBI Junior Associates final result 2019: Important note on call letter

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 31: The SBI Junior Associates final result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results were declared by the Central Recruitment and Promotion Department Corporate Centre, Mumbai for the recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales).

The SBI main exam was held on August 10 and September 20 2019. There are 8,904 vacancies that are being filled through this recruitment.

Selection criteria:

Qualifying the Proficiency test in Local Language(s)

Fulfillment of eligibility criteria/ conditions as prescribed in our advertisement No. CRPD/CR/2019-20/03 dated 12.04.2019

Correctness of information given by the candidate at the time of registration.

The SBI had invited applications from Indian citizens for the appointment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales). It must be noted that the marks obtained in the preliminary exam phase 1 will not be added for the selection. Only the aggregate marks obtained in the main exam phase 2 will be considered while preparing the final merit list. The provisional selection would be on the basis of a candidate's performance in the test or main exam.

Candidates should note that the bank will not send a hard copy of the call letter. The admit card must be downloaded by entering the registration number and date of birth as on May 14, 2019, onwards. The results are available on sbi.co.in.

Direct link to download SBI Junior Associates final result 2019: https://sbi.co.in/webfiles/uploads/files/careers/ 301020191250_SCO_FINAL_RESULT_03.pdf.